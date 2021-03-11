Gerald “Jerry” Francis Phillips, 74, of Lewiston, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at his Lewiston home surrounded by his family.
Jerry was born Aug. 9, 1946, in Clarkston to Frank and Francis (Pierce) Phillips. He was the seventh son of their 14 children. Jerry graduated from Charles Francis Adams High School in 1964, where he enjoyed singing, music, drama club and wrestling during his high school career. During this time, he was a member of a band called Blue Mountain Minstrels. The band sang folk songs that were popular during this time. While at a young age, Jerry learned the sport of “log rolling” with the coaching of his friend, Roy Bartlett, of Clarkston. Jerry began competing professionally at the age of 11 and, at the age of 16, won his first major title (fourth place) at the World Championship competition in Hayward, Wis. Jerry later placed third at the age of 17 in the 1969 championships and in 1971 won the title of World Champion in the Trick & Fancy division with his friend, Penni McCall Dixon.
In 1965, Jerry began his two-year stint in the U.S. Navy, serving abroad on the USS Tutuila in Vietnam. Jerry married Jeannie Hays, of Clarkston, in 1967 and they had two sons, Gerald “Little Jerry” Leland, born in 1969, and Bartlett “Bart” Richard, who joined the family in 1972. The family settled in Colfax in 1983, where they made their home. In 1995, Jerry married Linda Gant, of Albion, and gained a daughter, Alecia (Bink) Harper, and a son, Russell Harper. The family made their home in Albion for several years where many lifelong friendships were made.
Through the years, Jerry and Linda lived in various locations, including Roseville, Calif., and the Boise Valley, settling in Caldwell. In the fall of 2017, they moved to Lewiston to be closer to family. Together they enjoyed a life of traveling, camping and visiting the Oregon Coast. Most of all they loved spending time with their children and grandchildren. The family spent countless hours together while Jerry played his guitar and he and Linda sang songs together. Time around a campfire was especially dear to Jerry. Jerry and Linda were married for 23 years until Linda’s passing on March 2, 2018.
Jerry was also preceded in death by his oldest son, Jerry; his parents; and 12 siblings. Jerry is survived by his children, Bart (Carrie) Phillips, of Colfax; Russell Harper (Megan Warnock), of Clarkston; Alecia Harper (Donovan Rongey), of College Place, Wash.; seven grandchildren, Garrett, Wyatt, Emalee, Tycie, Parker, Kylie and Averie; and a sister, Eva.
The memorial service will be held at Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston later this spring. The date and time will be announced when available.
Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.kimballfh.com.