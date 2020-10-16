Gerald “Jerry” Combs, of Clarkston, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the age of 87 years old.
Jerry was born May 18, 1933, in Asotin to Preston and Velma Hough-Combs. He spent his childhood in Anatone, where he learned the value of hard work while growing up on his family farm.
As a young man, he married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Amen, in 1952. Soon after, in 1953, he joined the U.S. Army and served overseas as a heavy-vehicle driver specializing in tank recovery. While stationed in Germany, he achieved the rank of corporal until he was honorably discharged in 1955.
Upon returning home to his beloved wife, Barbara, the couple moved to Clarkston where they raised three children and established their farrier business. Jerry was a well-known horseshoer in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and surrounding areas. They made a wonderful team and Jerry attributed much of his success to his wife, whom he loved dearly.
Because of the nature of his job, Jerry was very active and frequently spent his time outdoors. Many memorable family vacations were spent shoeing in the back country and for the Forest Service. He continued to pass on his love for horses and nature by taking his young grandchildren camping and shoeing with him. He shod his last horse on his 80th birthday, then turned his shoeing business over to his grandson, Dustin.
In addition to loving horses, Jerry was a talented saddle maker and leather worker. He created, repaired and sold many saddles and reins over the course of his life. It was a talent that he loved to share and would teach anyone who asked how to braid a rope or work with leather. He had a lot of pride over his work and continued to work on his trade until his passing. It was a hobby that brought him great joy.
Jerry loved visiting with neighbors and community members who walked by his home. Later in life, he continued to spend many hours outside in his yard playing with his goats and feeding the squirrels. He enjoyed his pets and, if you were lucky, you could spot him taking his goats for a walk around the block, with his cat trotting along with them.
Jerry was a strong, proud, good and honest man. He is loved and will be missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, his parents, and his brother, Lloyd.
Jerry is survived by his children, sons Dan Combs (Claudia) and Joe Combs (Sarah), and daughter Debbie Allbee, all of Clarkston; sisters Phyllis McDowell, of Asotin, and Donna Nelson, of Boise; his beloved grandkids, Dustin Combs (Katie), Kayla Allbee, Miranda Green (Bryan) and Kendra Bell (Isaac); his great-grandkids, Ryann and Ryle Combs, Tinley Green, Corbin, Hannah, Preston Bell and Kason Frazier.
A private memorial service will be held.