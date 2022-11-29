Jerry was born Nov. 8, 1942, and on April 16, 1988, he married the love of his life, Bonnie Neely (Simons). He loved his family very much and spent as much time with them as possible.
When he was younger, he worked for Ollie Johnson as a construction worker, including many other duties and he finished his career at the Potlatch Wood Mill and retired from there.
He was an Eagles member for many years and was state president from 2019-20. He was also aerie president in 1988, 1993 and 1998.
He graduated with a high school diploma and then proceeded into the military and was in the National Guard for two years.
Jerry was one of those men who never met a stranger and would help anyone who needed it, and he was always willing to help in any way that he could and he would give the shirt off his back with no questions asked.
He was a collector of many things, but cars seemed to be his treasures.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Mulalley, of Lewiston, and his sisters Mary Elzea, of Washington, and Jeanette “Peachie” Mulalley, of Lewiston. He is also survived by his children, Dave (Tina) Neely, Shauna (Brian) Latimer, Tracy (Amanda) Mulalley, Patrick Mulalley and Wayne (Amy) Mulalley. He is survived by his grandchildren, Robert and Dominic Martinez, Tilsen, Bishop and Ireland Mulalley, Shakaya and Jerrilyn Mulalley, Taylor Taylor and Jordain Miller, as well as six great-grandchildren.
Jerry was preceded in death by Rosemary Longfellow (widowed spouse), his brothers Ronnie and Mick Mulalley, and his sisters, Kathy Oller, Elaine Campbell and Betty Ann McCormick.
We love you Dad, Papa and my forever, and we will miss you every day. Fly with the Angels.
There will a celebration of life at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Eagles Lodge, 1304 Main St., Lewiston, followed by a cover dish dinner.