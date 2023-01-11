Gerald James ‘Jerry’ Heitstuman

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Gerald James “Jerry” Heitstuman went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. He was born June 14, 1938, to Oscar and Cecilia (Shorty) Heitstuman in Colton. He grew up and attended schools in Colton, graduating from Colton High School.

In his growing up years, Jerry would spend a lot of time with his Granddad and Uncle Bud on the farm. After high school, Jerry joined the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Hancock aircraft carrier, and was able to spend some time at Pearl Harbor. His time in the Navy was between the Korean War and Vietnam War.