Gerald James “Jerry” Heitstuman went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. He was born June 14, 1938, to Oscar and Cecilia (Shorty) Heitstuman in Colton. He grew up and attended schools in Colton, graduating from Colton High School.
In his growing up years, Jerry would spend a lot of time with his Granddad and Uncle Bud on the farm. After high school, Jerry joined the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Hancock aircraft carrier, and was able to spend some time at Pearl Harbor. His time in the Navy was between the Korean War and Vietnam War.
After the Navy, Jerry met Carol Weyen and they were married in March 1961. They made their home in Moscow, where they raised their three children, Tracie, Bill and Bob. Jerry worked for a rock crushing outfit for several years before moving to North Latah Highway District in Moscow.
While the kids were growing up, they all looked forward to the annual Weyen family camping trips. Jerry enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, riding motorcycles and working on his old pickup. He was a member of the Moose Lodge of Moscow and the JK Riders Club.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Shorty Heitstuman; wife Carol Heitstuman; and son Bob Heitstuman. He is survived by daughter Tracie (Gale) Gourley; son Bill Heitstuman; grandsons Michael (Kalie) Gourley and Aaron Gourley; sister Linda Cross; and brother Tom (Jeannie) Heitstuman.
A memorial service for Jerry will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Moscow Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow. Donations may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Spokane, or to the Moscow Church of the Nazarene.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.