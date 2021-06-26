Gerald J. “Jerry” Cortese was called home by our Heavenly Father at his home in Kendrick on Tuesday morning, June 22, 2021. He was 59 years young.
Jerry was born Dec. 30, 1961, in Bristol, Pa. to Joseph and Donna (Heilman) Cortese. He started school in Levittown, Pa. The family moved to California in 1978 where he attended and graduated high school in Danville, Calif.
Jerry attended Diablo Valley College for a time prior to enlisting in the U.S. Army. Following his discharge, he worked for a short time training developmentally disabled adults. He met Teresa Pinkston and they were married in Reno, Nev., Nov. 1, 1988.
Jerry began a career at the State of California Department of Corrections in 1987. First as a correctional officer and ending in 2012 as a parole agent II. During their marriage, they have resided Oroville, Susanville and Chico, Calif. He and Teresa purchased their property in rural Kendrick in 2019 with plans to build their retirement dream home on the river. He enjoyed camping, hiking, hunting, fishing, visiting the ocean and spending time with family and friends. Jerry never met a “stranger” and considered those folks, “just friends he hadn’t met yet.”
Jerry was preceded in death by his father; his brother, Adam Cortese; and his granddaughter, Kelsey Powles. He is survived by his wife, Teresa; his mother, Donna, in Sacramento, Calif.; stepchildren Michael (Rachelle) Klobas, in Oroville, Calif., and Brandy Klobas, in Reno, Nev.; grandchildren Drew Klobas, Emma Klobas and Tyler Powles. He is also survived by his two sisters, Amy Cortese (Karen), in Windsor, Calif., and Vicki (Patrick) Powers, in Santa Cruz, Calif.; a nephew, Cole Powers, and a niece, Devon Powers; along with many extended relatives and countless friends across the country. In addition to his loving friends and family, Jerry adored his dogs and was seen walking with them every day.
The family suggests memorial donations to the ALS Association or any local no-kill animal shelters.
