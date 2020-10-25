Gerald Harget Mock, 91, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Memory Manor in Pomeroy.
He was born Jan. 8, 1929, to Frank Arnold Mock and Sarah Jesstina Harget Mock at St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla. Jerry grew up on the family farm on Robinette Mountain outside of Dayton until he was 16. He and his mother moved to Pomeroy in 1946 after Jerry’s dad passed away.
After moving to Pomeroy, Jerry met the love of his life, Maxine, with whom he celebrated 70 years of marriage in 2019. They lived in the same home for 65 years where they raised their five children, Cathy Mock, Rich (Jolene) Mock, Julie (Kevin) Knodel, Ronnie Mock and Diana (Mark) Schmidt.
Over the years, Jerry worked at Emerson Hull, People’s Market and eventually co-owned Central Market in Pomeroy. He worked at Dye Seed Ranch, Scott Seed Ranch and eventually retired from the Pomeroy Grain Growers.
Jerry enjoyed many outdoor hobbies throughout his lifetime, deer and elk hunting, making Mock sausage, fishing, trapping, gardening, mushroom hunting and searching for arrowheads.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine; parents, Frank and Sarah; brother, Carl; and sister, Lora.
Jerry is survived by his five chldren, 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the very kind and caring staff of Memory Manor, who provided both of their parents with the best of care.
No service will be held at this time, but a celebration of his life will be held in the spring of 2021 in the Blue Mountains, a place Jerry loved dearly.