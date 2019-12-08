Gerald “Geri” R. Johnson, 77, of Spokane Valley, Wash., passed away at his home Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.
Geri was born Dec. 4, 1941, in Lewiston, to Robert and Grace (Simons) Jarvis.
Geri served in the U.S. Air Force in France. He was a jet engine mechanic on C-130 cargo planes. He worked for the Corps of Engineers at Lower Granite Dam for more than 25 years. Geri was an avid reader and liked fishing and camping.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; son Aaron; and sister Diane. His daughter, Megan, preceded him in death.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 20 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1700 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Coeur d’Alene, with a reception to follow.
Yates Funeral Home of Coeur d’Alene is entrusted with final arrangements. Please visit Geri’s online memorial and sign his guestbook at www.yatesfuneralhomes.com.