(July 24, 1935-Saturday, June 20, 2020)
It is with regret that we have to postpone the celebration of life for Gary Lohman that was scheduled for Aug. 15. With the current health concerns, the family feels it is best to wait and not hold a gathering at this time. A rescheduled time and date will follow once Gary’s celebration of life is planned. In the meantime, please visit www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com to leave your condolences on Gary’s online guestbook.
Thank you for all the messages and prayers. Gary’s family wishes health and happiness to all.