“Mommy, why are you crying? It just means he’s lucky and gets to meet God sooner.” Words spoken by Gerald Lee Lohman’s great-grandson earlier this week.
After a strong battle with cancer and a full day filled with his love and his family, Gerald “Gary” left us peacefully Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Born July 24, 1935, at home in Cameron, Idaho, to Ervin J. Lohman and Margot H. Lohman (Connie), Gary was the oldest of three children, followed by his brother, Ron Lohman, and his sister, Sharon Parks.
Working most of his childhood on the family farm and helping surrounding relatives as well as friends, Gary attended school in Kendrick and some college at the University of Idaho. His love for Idaho’s beautiful mountain ranges enhanced his passions for his loved hobbies, including hunting and fishing, horseback riding and camping.
Gary served four years in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany, during which he remained in contact with his sweetheart he met at home prior to his deployment. After his discharge from the Army, he proposed to Janice M. Dennler, who became his wife of 59 years. They married June 1, 1961, and set up life in Lewiston. He began working as a welder at Potlatch Corp. in the pulp and paper division, where he retired after 38 years of service.
While in Lewiston, Gary and his wife raised two daughters, Vicki R. Lohman-Hankins and Wendy K. Lohman. Making sure to raise them as he saw right, they were never far from the farm or the fun. If they were not off camping, then their family weekends generally consisted of hours of water skiing and snowmobiling. He insisted on being a very active dad, in which he never failed.
When his first grandchild was born, his life changed forever. He could not have been happier to experience life as a grandpa, or, as the grandchildren liked to call him, “Ampa.”
Gary and his wife, Janice, decided to build their dream home on Cougar Ridge, giving Gary the shop he always dreamed of having. The shop included special oak cupboards thanks to his son-in-law. After making sure every drawer was labeled in the woodshop, he went to work on making several one-of-a-kind items for family and friends. From candle holders, bottle stoppers, pens, banks, quilt racks, doll beds, cedar chests, a computer desk and even his great-grandson’s crib, there was never a limit to what he would do. As much as Gary enjoyed making items, he enjoyed teaching and sharing his talents as well. He spent hours in his shop with his grandchildren and later his great-grandson. From hockey trips with his grandson, making his grandkids wash rocks, never-ending passing and hiding top ramen and playing on the lathe with his granddaughter, he never failed to make special memories.
When his great-grandson was born, his life changed once again, and the theory that a man could never be so happy was never the case. His great-grandson, Colton, and he shared a very special bond and always referred to each other as “partner.” They got into as much trouble as any man and child could while creating several memories along the way.
Shortly after his great-granddaughter was born, he was diagnosed with cancer. Whether it was her precious little smile when he held her or his stubbornness, he did not let it take him without a fight. He never let it stop him from enjoying all the time he could spend with his family. His daughter, Wendy, took over his everyday care and for that he will be forever thankful.
He was the reason Christmas felt like it should, along with every other holiday throughout the year. His favorite, of course, being the Locust Blossom Festival in Kendrick — more than likely just for the amazing roast beef sandwiches. He was a man who never considered friends as just friends, because they were all family. Gary left a legacy that will never be forgotten and imprinted in so many hearts.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Connie Lohman. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Janice Lohman; daughters Wendy Lohman, Vicki Hankins-Lohman and her husband, David; granddaughter Kindra Hankins; grandson Kaylin Hankins and his wife, Elise; great-grandson Colton Martindale; great-granddaughter Madi Hankins; his brother, Ron Lohman, and his wife, Sonja; and his sister, Sharon Parks, and her husband, Lyle.
A celebration of life for Gary will be held from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 15. More details to come. Please visit www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com to leave your condolences on Gary’s online guestbook.