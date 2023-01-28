Gerald Deane Schutz

Gerald Deane Schutz, 89, passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Moscow. He was born to John Richard and Elsie Reuer Schutz on Sept. 16, 1933, at Mobridge Hospital in Mobridge, S.D.

He had a typical farm town childhood of the 1930s and ’40s. Fifty-degrees-below-zero winters, snow-drifted roads, 100-degree summers, and an uphill walk to school in both directions. In high school, he took his first job as a printer’s assistant at the Mobridge Tribune and worked his way through high school. He also played saxophone in the marching and concert bands, as well as the glee club. He was known a quite a “flirt.”