Gerald “Jerry” Bruce Hostetler, 88, enjoyed his evening meal, said goodnight, got into bed and closed his eyes for the last time Monday, May 31, 2021.
Jerry was a kind, loving and patient father, grandfather, husband and friend. Jerry was also caring, loyal, understanding and committed to his family. He never hesitated to roll up his sleeves and pitch in to help a friend or neighbor in need. Jerry was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener, and he loved the outdoors. He spent many hours in his gun room with children, friends and a cold drink while loading ammo.
He spent a lot of time with Little League organizations in Blanco, Texas, and in New Jersey. He was a coach for all but one of his seven children. His children were very involved with their stock show animals. Jerry spent countless hours helping with their projects in 4-H and FFA.
Jerry was born July 21, 1933, in Lewiston to parents Raymond Bruce Hostetler and Marguerite Jenkins Hostetler, of Asotin. Jerry grew up in the Richland area and graduated from Richland High School in 1951. He attended college at Washington State University on a track scholarship, and he enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1954. Jerry flew with the hurricane chasers’ weather recon squadron. These pilots flew into the eye of the storm and collected valuable data for the National Weather Association. Jerry was the base commander at Edwards Air Force Base in California and a flight trainer for new recruits. He met and married his first wife, Diane Bain Brown, at Edwards AFB. They had four children together. While stationed in Laredo, Texas, the base closed and Jerry decided to work for United Air Lines. He moved the family to Highlands, N.J., where he flew out of Newark and LaGuardia airports in New York for United and became a reservist for the National Guard. In 1976, Jerry and the family moved to Blanco, Texas. In 1978, he retired from the Air Force as a lieutenant colonel.
He met and married his current wife, Peggy Hickman Weiershausen, in 1986 and they, along with her son Carson, began their marriage of 35 years. Jerry and Peggy had two sons: Aaron and David. Jerry retired from United as a full captain in 1996. His retirement years were spent with his wife and children, Rodney Green and many other cherished friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Bruce Hostetler and Marguerite Jenkins Wells; his beloved son William Morris Hostetler; grandparents Harve and Myrtle (Stone) Hostetler; stepgrandmother Mildred (Evans-Ferrish) Hostetler, C.W. Clark and Cora Jenkins.
He is survived by his loving brother Ronald Dean Hostetler; wife, Peggy Hostetler; their two children, Aaron and David (Leigh) Hostetler; a stepson, Carson Weiershausen; three grandchildren, Alora Rose, Brylon and Olivia Sunshine Weiershausen; as well as his sister-in-law, Priscilla (Rick) Ford; brother-in-law, John (Donna) Hickman and mother-in-law, Janet Fisher; three children from his previous marriage, Laura McClinton, Linda Hostetler and Kenneth Hostetler; four grandchildren, Ashley (Wes) Haenel Kerlick, Travis, Leslie and Jamie McClinton; one great-grandchild, Kennedy Bain Kerlick; and many nieces, nephews and cousins in the Texas and Washington areas.