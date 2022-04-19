Gerald Allen Mauch

Gerald “Jerry” Allen Mauch, of Clarkston, went to heaven Friday, April 15, 2022, at the age of 80.
Gerald was born May 21, 1941, to Samuel Mauch Sr. and Cora Ritter Mauch in Toppenish, Wash. He was the oldest of 10 children. At an early age, he went to work as a meat cutter to help his family. He would continue to work as a meat cutter and retired from Rosauers in 2005.
He married Winifred White in 1961 and they had four children, Angela, Terrie, Gerald Jr. and Mark. They divorced years later. On Jan. 21, 1972, he married the love of his life, Nita Schierman. They had two daughters, Dawn and Geri. Gerald and Nita raised their family in Clarkston and established their lives in the community. They celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2022.
He was always busy working on something. He enjoyed working on cars and always needed new wheels and tires on whatever vehicle he was driving. Camping with his family was a relaxing pastime. He enjoyed watching the Seattle Seahawks play football, even if they lost. He found humor in everything. Even through his numerous medical conditions and procedures, he was always the one in the room with a joke. The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses who helped to keep him together over the past 40 years.
He is survived by his wife, Nita Mauch; son Mark Mauch; daughters Angela Mauch, Terrie Karr, Dawn (Terry) Taylor and Geri Mauch; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brother Samuel (Karen) Mauch Jr., sisters Nancy Mauch, Linda (Steve) Mayer, Peggy Reece, Kathy (William) Hess, Samme Ripley and Marsha (Randy) Mawdsley.
He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Mauch Sr.; his mother, Cora Ritter Mauch; son Gerald Mauch Jr.; and brothers Michael Mauch and Steven Mauch.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston.