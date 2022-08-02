After a full life of 97 years, Abe Wilson passed away Friday, July 22, 2022.
Abe was born Jan. 15, 1925, in Asotin; the first born of two twins, along with his brother Harold “Ted.” He had 11 brothers and sisters.
He went into the U.S. Navy in 1943 along with his twin brother, Ted, who went into the U.S. Army. Ted, while serving in the South Pacific, was wounded and received a Purple Heart, and all of our aunts and uncles were proud Americans and part of the greatest generation.
Following World War II, Abe married Dorris in Sacramento, Calif. Abe loved fishing and hunting and his family. He loved to get together with the family and play poker and lived to fish whenever and wherever he could; with his iconic $5 bet on the largest fish and the first fish. In later years, he valued spending time with cousins Norm Savage and Rich Wilson playing pinochle. He was a master home builder, to which he passed his knowledge to his son, Ted. His love of the outdoors is reflected in the lives of his daughters, Linda Swan-Reser and Sandra Moose. Linda recently preceded him in death on May 18, 2022.
He leaves behind his love, Peggy Greenbaum Wilson. Together they built a lot of memories and a few dream homes in Clarkston.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy; and remaining two children, Ted and Sandy. He has seven grandchildren. Preceded before him in death are his 11 brothers and sisters that include Ted, Dick, Chuck, Tom, Lee and Merle Wilson; and his sisters, Iris, May, June, Francis and Joy; with numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.
