Milford George Wardrip Jr. went into God’s arms Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his lifelong home in Lewiston, dying of cancer.
George was born July 12, 1950, to Milford and Frieda (Denneler) Wardrip in Lewiston. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1969. He served in the U.S. Navy until 1973.
In 1975, he met Susan Timme and they were married in 1976. They had their daughter, Micheal, in 1976, a son, Philip, in 1978 and another son, Andrew, in 1981. The marriage ended in divorce in 1984. George remarried, but it also ended in divorce.
He was involved in the construction of many buildings and fireplaces in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and surrounding area. He then went to work for the Lewiston Tribune as a bundle hauler/carrier, while also doing work at Sunset Mart and the Lewiston School District. Later on, he went to work as a custodian at the Avista building and the CHAS Clinic in Clarkston.
In 2008, he had his first bout of cancer. In 2009, he was cancer-free, but in 2014 it came back with a vengeance which forced him into retirement.
Susan and George remarried in 2015. She was by his side during the last five years, until he passed away at the family home.
George is survived by his wife, Susan; his children, Micheal Stroud, of Culdesac, Philip and Andrew Wardrip, of Lewiston; grandchildren Dalton Wardrip, of Culdesac, Ciera (Allen) Enos, of Clarkston, Jacquelin Stroud, of Culdesac, Adrian Stroud, of Kamiah, and Kayden Wardrip, of Clarkston. He is also survived by his sister, Kathy Wardrip, of Sebastian, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Milford and Frieda Wardrip, and his sisters, Linda Smith and Diane Wardrip.
Susan would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses that have entered their lives over the past 12 years fighting the battle of cancer with them.
A special thanks goes out to Dr. Mitchell, Dr. Rooney, Dr. Pant and the nurses at the cancer center here in Lewiston and in Spokane; and the nurses from hospice, Jenny, Esther and Linda. A special thank you also goes out to Patti Phillips for being there toward the end, and continues to do so, for Susan.
Jasmine, his 16-month-old canine companion, was always at his side, sometimes even on the bed with George with her unconditional love.
We are planning a small gathering from 1-4 p.m. June 27 at the Lewiston Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston. Come and share your stories about George.
Be like George: Help your neighbor, a friend and even a stranger. But most important, love God and be kind to all.