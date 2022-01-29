George Robert Wedding, of Irrigon, Ore., was born July 10, 1953, in Hot Springs, Mont., the son of Charles and Marimargaret (Marshall) Wedding. He passed away in Richland on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at 68 years old.
George lived in many areas and attended several schools during his childhood but spent most of his school-aged years in Craigmont. As a young adult, he resided in the Lewiston and Clarkston area where he worked for Twin City Foods as a mechanic for many years. In the late 1980s, he moved to Enterprise, Ore., where he worked in steel fabrication. He lived in Monument, Ore., from 1991-96, where he worked in road construction. He has been a resident of Irrigon since 1996. While living in Irrigon, he owned and operated Comfort Time Heating and Cooling for many years.
George enjoyed fishing, camping, playing pool, singing and playing his guitar, playing cards, and he was a member of the Irrigon Moose Lodge. He enjoyed going to family gatherings and loved his time with his grandchildren.
George married Jennie Poulson Feb. 17, 1989, in Enterprise, Ore.
He is survived by his wife, Jennie; five children, Crystal Ward, Brandon Wedding, Andrew Wedding, Joseph Wedding and Lacie Wedding; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; siblings, Dale Marshall, Jeannie Alford, Donneva Kiele, Henry Wedding and Leanne Wedding; and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Frank “LeRoy” Wedding.
There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Feb. 12 held at the Stokes Landing Senior Center in Irrigon, Ore. A graveside service and burial will be planned for the spring in Pierce, Idaho. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
Family suggest memorial donations in George’s memory be made to Vange John Memorial Hospice, 645 W. Orchard Ave. No. 300, Hermiston, OR 97838.
