George Leonard Williams passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at the age of 90, at the Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’Alene.
George was born May 2, 1929, in Auburn, Calif., to Howard and Kate Williams. He served in the Korean War with the U.S. Navy and later attended Humboldt University, which started his career with the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife, from where he eventually retired in 1984 while serving at Dworshak National Fish Hatchery in Ahsahka.
George was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Sandra Brown Williams; son Matthew Brian Williams; and numerous brothers and sisters. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Michael P. and April Williams; his daughter and son-in-law, Mariann and David C. Miller; as well as four grandchildren he was quite fond of, Eliza J. Williams, Samuel C. Miller, Madeleine E. Miller and Isabella Nicole Miller.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Schneidmiller Hospice House, 2290 W. Prairie Ave., Coeur d’Alene, ID 83815.