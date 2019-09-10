Longtime Moscow resident George L. McCurry passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in hospice care at his home in Moscow.
George was born July 11, 1939, at White’s Hospital in Lewiston to Thomas J. and Ruth Messer McCurry. George was the only son and joined four sisters. His dad furnished wood for the hospital furnace to pay for his arrival.
At the start of World War II, the family moved to Spirit Lake, Idaho, where his father, a carpenter, worked on the building of Farragut Naval Station. His mother worked in the laundry of the Naval hospital.
Returning to Moscow in 1945, George attended local schools until he started, at age 17, his long career at the building and grounds department of the University of Idaho, where he worked until retiring in 1995. While at the UI, he also started a roofing company.
Aug. 24, 1959, he married Ilda M. Hartung in Lewiston. Five children were born to them.
Over the years, he was a member of the Eagles, Moose, Elks and American Legion, as well as the NRA when he conducted shooting classes for adults and youths.
After he retired, he crafted framed pictures selling at gun shows and arts shows around the Northwest.
He was a man of many talents and interests: hunting, camping, target shooting, family picnics and card games, John Wayne and a collector of Coca-Cola memorabilia.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years; son Ken (Michelle) McCurry, of Moscow; daughters Kay (Buddy) Hughes, of Newberg, Ore., Kim (Ted) Conrad, of Harrison, Idaho, Kris (Keith) Kalange, of Twin Falls; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; as well as a sister, Thomasine Frazier, of Lewiston.
George was preceded in death by his parents; son Kyle (10); and three sisters, Beverly Anderson, Colleen Betschart and Carol Childers.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all who took time to visit George during his confinement. As per his wishes, there will be no formal services. You are invited at 10:30 a.m. to a covered-dish gathering Sept. 15 at Beachview Park in Clarkston. For those who wish to just visit with the family, there will be cake at about 1 p.m.