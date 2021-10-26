George Jasper Wilfong beloved father, grandfather, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Mountain Home, Idaho, at the age of 94.
George was the third child of Violet and Hugh Wilfong. He was born in a farmhouse in Gifford, Idaho. When his mother passed away, his family moved by wagon to Orofino to live with his grandparents. His first formal education was a one-room school on Upper Fords Creek. Later his family moved into town, and he continued his education in the Orofino schools. He enjoyed sports and played baseball and football.
WWII changed the focus of his life. Brother Charles was drafted into the U.S. Navy. George, along with his best friend, joined the U.S. Marine Corps. George saw action in the Pacific Theater: Okinawa, Guam and China. He achieved the rank of corporal and was honorably discharged in April 1947.
He returned to Orofino after his service, and in 1951 he married Jean Ann Frear, his wife of 28 years. Together they raised five children: Judy, Sue, Sherry, Jerry and Bob.
George’s work experience included working for the county road department, logging, union construction jobs during the construction of Dworshak Dam and mechanic for the Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association. Before retirement, he worked for the Riverside Water District. He also worked on two of the historic log drives on the Clearwater River in the mid-’60s.
In retirement he moved to Missoula, Mont., and enjoyed fishing and hunting with family. He also enjoyed horse racing, rodeos and local fairs. Attending Griz football games was the highlight of the fall season. He returned to Idaho in 2011 and lived in Lewiston to be closer to family and warmer weather.
George was preceded in death by his father, Hugh, and mother, Violet, wife Jean, brother Charles and sister Mary Ann. He is survived by Judy and Carl Case, Sue Munds, Sherry Hopper and Doug McIver, Jerry and Bonnie Wilfong, Bob and Jo Wilfong. He also has nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 1 at Pine Hills Funeral Chapel in Orofino. Interment will follow at Weseman Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, people are asked to make a donation to a favorite charity.