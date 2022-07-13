George James Patton died Thursday, June 30, 2022, just eight days before his 87th birthday and on the day of his parents’ 96th wedding anniversary. He passed away at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston because of complications following surgery to repair a broken hip.
George was born July 8, 1935, to Hilliard and Katherine Barbara Patton, in Lewiston. George had two older sisters, Patty and Mary Jo, and was soon joined by a younger brother, Dwight.
George attended school in Craigmont and loved athletics, lettering in basketball and football. He played center in both sports. He attended second grade at St. Gertrude’s Academy in Cottonwood. The academy was a boarding school, and George and his older siblings caught the bus to Cottonwood each Monday and returned home on Fridays to spend the weekend with their parents.
He was a Boy Scout, and one of the highlights of his youth was riding the train to the Jamboree at Valley Forge, Pa.
After graduating from Craigmont High School in 1954, George attended the University of Idaho and pledged Delta Sigma Phi. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture and continued to support Vandal athletics for the remainder of his life.
George married Patricia Joanne Meacham on Feb. 24, 1969, at Assumption Parish in Ferdinand. The couple were lifelong farmers in the Craigmont area, moving to the valley upon retirement. Many remember the sign that hung in the front yard which read, “George Patton Ranch, Kids, Crops & Cattle.” They raised four children on the Camas Prairie, along with wheat, peas, barley, canola, hay and cattle. He was an innovative farmer and an early adopter of soil conservation practices including no-till farming. He enjoyed attending auctions, tracking markets and weather patterns, and continuing education to keep current on farm methods. The Pattons continued and expanded the farming operations started by George’s grandparents, George and Anna Patton.
George was a devout Catholic and attended church nearly every Sunday until the pandemic. He attended many churches throughout his life, including Saint Remigius Mission in Winchester when his family was growing up.
George was a very sociable person and never knew a stranger. He enjoyed skiing, dancing, RV-ing, playing pinochle and telling jokes. During the last five years of his life, he found joy in simple pleasures: time with family, hummingbirds, flowers and a ritual root beer float each day at 3 p.m.
George was a member of the Craigmont Lions Club and Craigmont Jaycees. He was a 53-year life member of the Lewiston Elk’s Club and a third-degree member of the Clarkston, Wash., Knights of Columbus. He was past president of the Federal Land Bank and director of the Cottonwood Butte Ski School. He also served in the Air National Guard. In his later years, he enjoyed volunteering, including multiple summers at the Powell Ranger Station and with the NAIA World Series.
George was preceded in death by his sister Patricia Wamsley. He is survived by his wife, Patty; four children, Mary Kay, Annie (Chris), Trudy and Jon (Violet); and five beloved grandchildren, Kian Traynor, Katherine Traynor, Iris Patton, Granite Patton and Gabe Ysasaga. He is also survived by his sister Mary Jo Ringwood, and brother, Dwight Patton.
George will be missed, but his legacy will be carried on. Services have been held and burial has taken place at the Craigmont Cemetery. The family suggests that donations be made to Sister Mary’s Children (SMC). Donations may be made online at sistermaryschildren.org or by check to Sister Mary’s Children, P.O. Box 809, McCall, ID 83638. SMC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.