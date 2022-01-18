George Edgar Herman

George Herman, a lifelong Lewiston resident, passed away Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at the age of 94.
George was born Aug. 12, 1927, to Charles and Nina Herman. He had four younger sisters, Bonnie, Faye, Lily Mae and Betty, who have since passed away. George joined the U.S. Navy in 1945 and was honorably discharged in 1948. He married the love of his life, Beatrice Johnson, in 1950. Using his GI benefits, he graduated from Eastern Washington University in 1955 with a teaching degree.
George and Beatrice had three boys, Bobby, Rick and Randy. They all enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and often traveled in their RV with the rest of the family. They enjoyed 72 years of marriage. George was a lifelong member of the Elks and Veterans of Foreign Wars. After 31 years, he retired from teaching industrial arts at Lewiston High School in 2008.
His eldest, Robert Ray, preceded him in death at the age of 6. George is survived by his wife, Beatrice; his sons, Rick and Randy; five grandchildren, Julia, Rebecca, Laura, Shanna and Dustin; and five great-grandchildren, Faith, Emma, Felicity, Gracelynn and Gavin.
In lieu of flowers, George’s family suggests donating to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.