George E. Wheeler, 76, of Clarkston, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital.
George was born Jan. 19, 1944, to William R. and Hazel V. (Schwarz) Wheeler. He graduated from Elk River High School in 1963.
George had several jobs throughout his lifetime: CPTA in Elk River, LOID, Flying J and retired from the Clearwater River Casino in 2019. He celebrated 47 years of sobriety through AA and Al-Anon. We are very proud of him.
George was preceded in death by his parents and brother Lowell R. Wheeler.
He is survived by his brother, Bill (Sandy) Wheeler; nephews Bryan, Joey, Stacy and Sam Wheeler and family, Michael (Michelle) Wheeler and sons, Dale (Amanda) Wheeler and family; as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 10 at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.