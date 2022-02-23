George C. Grossman, age 91, peacefully passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, surrounded by family at his granddaughters home in Lewiston.
George was born Oct. 13, 1930, in Spokane. He attended North Central High School and was a graduate of Eastern Washington University with a teaching degree.
George married Mary Jo Jenkins on Nov. 24, 1953. He served in the Coast Guard and was stationed in Port Townsend, Wash. After serving in the Coast Guard, he began his teaching career, where he taught high school in Easton, Wash., and then in Fair Oaks, Calif. During this time, he obtained his doctorate degree from University of Washington, and in 1965 he moved his family to Ellensburg, Wash. In Ellensburg, he was an education professor at Central Washington University until he retired in 1991.
He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. George loved fishing, hunting, golfing, woodworking and gardening.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Mary Jo; daughter Sheryl Lynn Merkley; and son, Gregory Grossman. He is survived by sons Rodney and Jeffrey, 15 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at at 1 p.m. March 11 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 836 Preston Ave., Lewiston.
A graveside service also will be held at 1 p.m. March 12 at IOOF Cemetery, 1700 Brick Road, Ellensburg, Wash.