George Ann Janni

George Ann (Wilson) Janni, 78, died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Eugene, Ore., after a lengthy and brave fight with cancer.
She was born July 2, 1942, in Lewiston to Mary Jane and Willard Wilson.
She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1960. Later she and her husband, Ray Janni, with their two young sons, Darrell and Kevin, moved to Eugene, Ore., for his employment. They were divorced in 1994, and Ray passed away in 2011.
The family spent many summer vacations returning to Lewiston to visit family and enjoy boating on the Snake River with friends. She continued to frequently come to Lewiston to visit her mother and stepfather, Mary Jane and Hugh Helpman.
She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather Hugh Helpman. Surviving her are sons Darrell Janni (Pam), of Sequim, Wash.; and Kevin Janni (Ava), of Eugene, Ore.