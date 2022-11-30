George Alderman died on the farm he so loved Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.

He was born April 29, 1932, to Guy and Lucille Alderman in Spokane. He started school in Spokane and later attended Garfield schools until the family moved to Steptoe, Wash., where he graduated in 1951. He attended a semester at Eastern Washington University then worked in the mines until 1954. His love for farming led him back to Steptoe to farm with his dad and custom cut. He met Shirley Stewart and they married in 1957, moved to Moscow to farm.