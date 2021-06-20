Genevieve Olheiser Frisbee

Genevieve Frisbee, 82, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at her home in Clarkston. Her husband of 61 years, Douglas “Dude” Frisbee, and family were by her side.
Gene was born on June 7, 1939, in Dickinson, N.D. She was the 14th of 15 siblings. She met Doug in a nightclub dancing to the music of Tony Weber, while he was serving in the U.S. Air Force in Dickinson and they were married shortly after on Nov. 28, 1960.
They settled in Clarkston more than 50 years ago and raised their four children. She worked most of her professional life at the Clarkston Care Center, taking care of others. Gene was a devout Catholic and known for praying the rosary every day for special intentions for others.
In addition to Doug, she is survived by her children, Sandra Germain of Deary, Kevin (Nancy) Frisbee of Wenatchee, Sherry (Scott) Wisely of Troy, and Michelle (Joey) Hutto of Wetumpka, Ala., her sister, Cecilia Sampson, and was “Grandma Gene” to 18 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in passing by her parents, George and Beata Olheiser, 13 siblings and her son-in-law, Mark Germain.
Funeral arrangements have not be finalized at this time.