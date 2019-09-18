Geneva Greene Towner

Geneva Towner was born at home April 4, 1944, in Spalding, and began her eternal walk Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Geneva was very dedicated to her career as a cook, working 35 years for the Nez Perce Tribe Senior Citizens and, prior to that, at the PiNeeWaus Café. She was a community health representative for Indian Health at Lapwai. She went to school at Spalding and later at Haskell. She was an active member of the Spalding Presbyterian Church and the Assembly of God Church at Lapwai.
Geneva was raised in the Wahluset, Long House. She practiced and taught Nez Perce culture to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and any person interested in learning. Geneva went root digging and gathered traditional medicines annually. She was an everyday sweater; at Wiskey’s, Bobbies, Community, Pete’s and Spaulding; she was a smoke chaser and would go anyplace she could find sweat.
Geneva loved pow-wow and was a dancer in her younger years. She also worked the horses at the Redheart Ranch and was a known Squaw Racer, jumper and helped her brothers train. Geneva loved teaching her family history. She was the daughter of the late James Greene and Lucy McFarland Redheart; Geneva is the paternal granddaughter of Jim Greene and maternal granddaughter of David McFarland and Lizzie Cayuse. Geneva is survived by two sisters, Bessie Greene Scott and Darlene Greene Pinkham. Geneva has six surviving children, Katherine ScabbyRobe, Trish HeavyRunner, Kenneth Paul Sherwood, Danae Wilson, Gia Wilson and Thomas Towner. Geneva has 11 grandchildren, Michael Bisbee Jr., Anton Bisbee, KC Sherwood, Ira Wilson, Elliott Wayne ScabbyRobe, Jonae ScabbyRobe, Sim-Sin HeavyRunner, ZiZi ScabbyRobe, Garen GrowingThunder, Symyan HeavyRunner and Laren Paul.
Geneva was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Towner; her brothers, Ispusnutt V Jess Greene, Tom Redheart, Jessie Ty Redheart, Larry Idaho Greene and Matt Greene; her sisters, Katherine Redheart Powaukee and Lucile Redheart Wilson; two children, Baby Girl Paul and David Koosa Wilson; and one great-grandson, Michael BB Bisbee III.
In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a short-term estate account at Lewis Clark Credit Union in Geneva’s name.
Graveside service is at 8 a.m. Thursday, with officiant Daryl Steavros at Assembly of God, Crying Ceremony and Giveaway at 10 a.m. Thursday at Pi Nee Waus Community Center and dinner at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Pi Nee Waus Community Center. The Head Cooks are Idaho Greene Girls.