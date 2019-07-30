Gene “Poncho” Nelson Pontius passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Guardian Angels Homes after a long battle with dementia.
Gene was born Jan. 19, 1928, in Lenore to Fred and Rose (Schetzle) Pontius. He attended school in Lenore, Lewiston and graduated from Clarkston High School in 1947. Gene was an outstanding athlete, lettering in many sports and ultimately winning the 1946 Washington state boxing championship. While in high school, he worked for Hogan’s in Clarkston and White’s Fruit company. From 1946 to 1956, he worked for Adams’ Auto Sales in the parts department.
In 1947, he enlisted in the Naval Reserve until his honorable discharge in 1952. Throughout his adult life, he owned several successful businesses. In 1956, Gene partnered with Vince Dressel, and they owned and operated the City Service Center, a Texaco gas station. He also tended bar at many places, such as the Stables, the Moose and others. In 1958, Gene and Vince started a joint venture as commercial beekeepers until 1960, when it became known as Gene Pontius Honey Company operating in Idaho, Washington, Oregon and California until his retirement in 1990. Gene was a member of the Sioux Honey Association and four state associations, including the Oregon and Washington honey associations. Gene was appointed by Governor Andrus to the Idaho Honey Commission and also served as a member of the Idaho Honey Advertising Commission for 12 years.
April 3, 1949, Gene married the love of his life, Jeanenne Quigley, and they shared 58 wonderful years together. Gene and Jeanenne had three children, Sally, Bob and Katy, along with four grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Gene had a tremendous love of the outdoors, where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, four-wheeling and snowmobiling. In 1972, he built the family cabin in Orogrande, Idaho. The cabin became a welcome place for friends and family to gather, where an abundance of fun and great times were always had by all.
Poncho, as he was known by everyone who knew him, taught us the value of hard work, perseverance and tough love. He was always there helping those in need.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Rose Pontius; wife Jeanenne; infant daughters Sally and Katy; brothers Lyle and Arnold Pontius; stepbrother Elvin Hanks; stepsister Maxine Sundstrom and stepsister Lois Johnson.
Gene is survived by his son, Bob Pontius, and his wife, Margie, and four grandchildren, Robert (Maria), Mark (Lynne), Brian (Shannon) and Rachel (Jason), along with 11 great-grandchildren.
The service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mountain View Funeral Home with a luncheon following at the Red Lion Hotel.