Gene Lewis, 85, of Clarkston, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at his home from a heart attack.
He was born Aug. 22, 1936, in Canton, Ill., to Ed and Belle (Lindenberg) Lewis, the second of six children, and attended school through the eighth grade, later earning his GED through the military.
In 1956, Gene enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a track-and-wheel mechanic. He was honorably discharged in 1959.
He lived in multiple locations across the United States until settling down in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in 1961. Gene met Diana Randall, and they were married June 2, 1962, in Clarkston.
Gene worked as an automotive mechanic for multiple local garages, including Lewiston Dodge, Adams Ford, Montgomery Ward, Lewiston Datsun, Bob’s Exxon and Toyota of Moscow.
He opened Gene’s Auto Repair in 1981 out of his Clarkston home until moving the business to Fair Street in 1990. The business eventually changed its name to Lewis Auto Repair in 1994.
Gene enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling and watching sports, and he had a great love for ice cream.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Diana, of Clarkston; daughter Jeanna (Doug) Osborne, of Lewiston; daughter Becky Coryell, of Spokane Valley, Wash.; son Vaughn (Tamee) Lewis, of Spokane Valley, Wash.; daughter Dawn Lewis, of Clarkston; son Torok Lewis, of Lewiston; sister Arlene Carter, of Pueblo, Colo.; brother Duwayne (Esther) Lewis, of Cheyenne, Wyo.; and grandchildren Branden Coryell, Brayana Coryell, Dusty Osborne and Dylan Osborne.
Gene is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Melvin and Victor Lewis; sister Helen Knezevich; and son-in-law, James Coryell.
Burial has already taken place at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston, and services will take place in the spring.