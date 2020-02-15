Gene Craig Easterbrook, 81, passed away peacefully Jan. 26, 2020, with his son, Clark, and daughter-in-law, Kathy, by his side in Arizona.
He was born April 24, 1938, in Wallace, Idaho, to Bonnie and Raymond Easterbrook. He met his wife, Rosemary, in Marysville, Wash., and they raised their family there for more than 40 years. Rosemary predeceased him on Aug. 17, 2004.
Gene is survived by his children, Joyce Newton (Jeff), Clark (Kathy) and Ray; his grandchildren, Adam Newton, Olivia, Chole, Riley and Isabel (Rebecca); and his siblings, Raymond, Verna Banks and his twin, Jack (Ann). Gene was also predeceased by his brother, Charles “Chuck,” and his parents. Gene had many nieces and nephews (and other generations) that were very special to him. He was always the goofy one. There are so many dear friends who have always been a part of our family.
His passions included sports of all kinds, fishing, boating, maintaining his beautiful gardens wherever he lived, camping with family and friends, and most outdoor activities. He enjoyed coaching and refereeing basketball with his sons and friends with MJAA. There were many fond memories spending time on Priest Lake, Lake Goodwin, Big Lake and the ocean.
He also served our country with the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and had a stint working in commercial fishing.
Gene ran two successful service stations for many years in Marysville, and especially enjoyed making customers smile. Gene spent a few years in Orofino, helping his brother, Chuck. Gene truly loved to make people happy. He was always such an outgoing guy, making friends everywhere he’d go.
Gene has left us with many memories and everyone will hold those memories close to their heart, make them smile and be with them forever. GENO will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him. He is now with Mom, dancing to “Sweet Caroline,” by Neil Diamond.
Per our dad’s request, there will be no service. Please feel free to raise an MGD in his honor. The family encourages donations to Nourish North County, a nonprofit venture enriching the lives of North San Diego County students by providing healthy nutrition to food-insecure students and their families: www.paypal.me/nourishnnc1. This program was started by Kathy, Clark and their kids, and Dad cared about this program.