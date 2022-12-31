Gene Carlson Huston

On Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, Gene Carlson Huston passed away and joined God in His rock garden in the sky.

Gene was born in Eugene, Ore., and grew up in Harrisburg, Ore. He was raised with loving parents and had wonderful memories of his childhood, forming the incredible adult that Gene grew to be. He was especially fond and proud of his brother, Dean, whom Gene would often say was “perfect in every way.”