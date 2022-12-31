On Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, Gene Carlson Huston passed away and joined God in His rock garden in the sky.
Gene was born in Eugene, Ore., and grew up in Harrisburg, Ore. He was raised with loving parents and had wonderful memories of his childhood, forming the incredible adult that Gene grew to be. He was especially fond and proud of his brother, Dean, whom Gene would often say was “perfect in every way.”
Gene served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Vietnam. It is said that no soldier left Vietnam unchanged and so it was with Gene. He left a bit of himself there, and he was always proud to have served his country. Fishing on any river or stream in Oregon with his dear friend Jimmy was instrumental in overcoming bad memories Gene had from his time at war.
Gene and his wife, Jackie, were together 20 years. They were partners in life. Whether it was digging in the mountains behind Clarkia or working their business, Visions of Joy Gems & Reasonable Relics in downtown Lewiston.
Some of us look at a rock and see a rock, but to Gene, every rock held a story. His love for rocks, minerals and artifacts were his passion. His favorite thing to do was share this passion with his family and friends, particularly his grandchildren.
Gene was especially proud of his son Jessie. His son’s success both in life and business brought Gene so much joy.
Gene leaves behind his loving wife Jackie, brother Dean (Kathy), son Jessie (Amanda), daughter Misty, stepson Steven (Kristin), stepdaughter Jana, as well as many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Gene, while you were on this earth, you were so loved and now that you are gone, you will most definitely be missed by many. Till we meet again “Sweet Dreams My Love.”