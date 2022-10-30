Gaylen “Jack/G.L.” Lee Stephens passed away at age 78 on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
Jack, the son of Merlin and Mary Stephens, was born in Indian Valley, Idaho, on Sept. 8, 1944. He attended high school in Midvale, Idaho. Upon graduation, he worked in the construction industry in the Pacific Northwest and Alaska.
He married Sherrill L. Frasier in Boise on April 3, 1970. Jack and Sherrill lived in several locations in the Northwest before moving to Onaway in 1977. The couple’s three sons, Justin, Tyler and Travis, all grew up in Onaway and graduated from Potlatch High School. In Onaway, Jack started Desert Inn Construction. He built logging roads and did road construction until he retired in 1997.
He loved fishing and trapshooting for much of his adult life. The couple began to spend winters in Arizona for 10 years before Sherrill passed away in 2005. Upon the passing of his wife, Jack continued to winter in Arizona and eventually bought a house in Eloy, Ariz. He split his time between Arizona and Idaho from 2005-19.
He knew every byway and highway between Idaho and Arizona. He never traveled without his atlas and altimeter. He did not like snow, and figured out how to avoid it at any cost. For the final three years of his life, he resided at Grace Assisted Living in Meridian. At Grace, his hobbies were bingo and watching Western movies.
G.L. is survived by his three sons. Justin L. Stephens, of Denver; Tyler J. Stephens and his spouse Leslie Ann Stephens and their daughter Olivia Yungen Combs, of Edmonds, Wash.; and Travis D. Stephens and his spouse Jessica Tjelde Stephens and their children Tyler Barton, and Kailey Tjelde Dye, of Puyallup, Wash.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Nov. 12, at the Caldwell Elks Lodge, 1015 N. Kimball Ave., Caldwell.