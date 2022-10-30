Gaylen “Jack/G.L.” Lee Stephens

Gaylen “Jack/G.L.” Lee Stephens passed away at age 78 on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.

Jack, the son of Merlin and Mary Stephens, was born in Indian Valley, Idaho, on Sept. 8, 1944. He attended high school in Midvale, Idaho. Upon graduation, he worked in the construction industry in the Pacific Northwest and Alaska.