Gayle Y. Ross, age 66, of Salt Lake City, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
She was born June 11, 1953, in Coeur d’Alene, to Robert and Geneva Glasby. She attended Lewiston High School, as well as the University of Idaho and Northwest Christian College. She lived in many parts of the country and world before settling in Salt Lake City. In college, she met and later married Calvin S. Ross, a Vietnam veteran and business owner. They were married for 25 years until his passing in 2000.
She worked as a secretary in her husband’s repair and remodeling business for more than 15 years, and later worked for the Salt Lake City Mission in administration before retiring. She enjoyed “Star Trek,” gymnastics, dance company, singing and plays. She celebrated her birthday at the Spaghetti Factory annually with her family.
Gayle was a long-standing support member in the International Fellowship of Christian Businessmen (IFCB), and was a lifelong Christian. Her most recent home church was New Creation Church in Sandy, Utah. She loved Jesus and her family. She was a kind, patient, supportive, loving and understanding woman, and pillar of strength. While this world will miss Gayle, heaven rejoices and welcomed her with open arms as she rejoins her husband, family and friends.
Gayle is survived by her daughter, Tiffany; grandson Talen; her niece, Mara; and her nephew, Whiston.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin; father Robert; mother Geneva; brother Wade; father-in-law Wesley; mother-in-law Jennie; nephew Daniel; sister-in-law Marcia; stepfather Vernon; and best friend, Daniel Gordan.
The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 23 at New Creation Church, 8700 S. Sandy Pkwy, Sandy, UT 84070.