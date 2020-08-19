Gayle Marie Danner passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in her sleep, following recent complications from a series of strokes.
Gayle was born Dec. 27, 1946, in Cottonwood, to Dwight and Helen (Mengas) Scott, and grew up in a farming and ranching family in Reubens. She attended school in Reubens and during one basketball season was the only cheerleader the Demon’s could muster. When enrollment numbers dropped, Gayle was among a number of students in Reubens, Winchester and Craigmont school districts who formed what is now the Highland School District.
Gayle graduated from Highland High School in 1964, then went on to receive a teaching degree from Lewis-Clark Normal School in Lewiston. It was there she met Rick Danner, a pitcher on the Warrior baseball team. Gayle and Rick were married March 1, 1966, and aside from a tour of duty in Vietnam, they were together for nearly 55 years. They began their life together in Reubens and added three boys to the family.
Professionally, Gayle did a lot. She was a substitute teacher for a time, which led to a full-time job working in the Highland School’s Resource Division. She especially enjoyed working with special needs students and those with learning disabilities. An opportunity to work in agriculture came up and Gayle became an office manager at Nezperce Storage (later Columbia Grain). Gayle’s people skills in Nezperce were a perfect fit. Gayle enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing. She and Rick took family and friends to the outdoors often. The family always joked that they ate better camping than at home. The only woman in a house full of overgrown boys, Gayle could hold her own. There was many a time when the boys were out of line and got both barrels. Fun loving and funny, Gayle was the matriarch of a very happy home. Laughter was the most common sound in her home.
Gayle was preceded in death by her loving husband, Rick; father Dwight and mother Helen; and in-laws Leonard and Patricia Danner. Gayle is survived by her sons, Kevin, Brian and Darin; and grandchildren Jessica (Clayton) Steeby, Kelli Danner, Aaden Danner and Brycen Danner.
We would like to thank Addus Home Care, and specifically Jill Arnold, for taking such great care of both Rick and Gayle.
A funeral is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A reception will follow from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Lewiston.