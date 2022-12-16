Gayle Deanne (Baker) Sawyer

Gayle passed peacefully into final rest Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the age of 83 from age-related illness. She was born Aug. 6, 1939, to William Irvine Baker and Lenore Ilene (Dick) Young in Longview, Wash.

Raised in Kelso, Wash., and Eureka, Calif., she graduated from Eureka High School. She attended Humboldt State University, majoring in zoology and later earned her master’s in education. She taught for many years in Eureka and Arcata, Calif., schools and Battle Ground High School in Washington.