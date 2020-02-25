Gaylan George LaPlante, 70, of Lewiston, passed away Feb. 23, 2020, in Lewiston.
Gaylan was born June 20, 1949, in Lewiston to George LaPlante and Velma Smith. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1968. That same year, he married Shirley Smart. They divorced in 1992.
As a teenager, he worked at a taffy factory. He later worked at a steel foundry, sawmill, George’s Auto Wrecking and as a truck driver. He played guitar and sang and enjoyed fishing, camping, mechanical work and spending time with family.
Gaylan is survived by his sons, Chris LaPlante, of Nevada, and Corey LaPlante, of Lewiston; daughters Melody Reynolds, of Lewiston, Melissa LaPlante, of Lewiston, and Michelle LaPlante of Lewiston; sister Alaire King, of Moscow; grandson Mason Reynolds, of Clarkston; granddaughter Madison Reynolds, of Lewiston; grandsons Kolby Reynolds, of Lewiston, and Isaiah Vittitoe, of Lewiston; great-granddaughter Alison Reynolds, of Clarkston; and great-grandson Kyden Reynolds, of Lewiston.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother; brothers Niles, Alfred and Larry LaPlante; and wife Shirley LaPlante.
A viewing will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home in Lewiston. A celebration of life will be held later, with details to be determined.