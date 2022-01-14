Gary William Montgomery, or “Papa” as his family knew him, passed away at his home Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, from natural causes. He was 79 years old.
Papa was born Aug. 23, 1942, to Everett and Edith Montgomery. Growing up with his sisters, Patsy and Polly, he loved playing outside with his friends and with his dog, a water spaniel named Doc. In his teenage years, he enjoyed woodworking and took many workshop classes at Clarkston High School. While there, Papa met his high school sweetheart, Elaine Langley, or “Nana”, and they married Dec. 1, 1962. They were married for 52 years. They had seven children together and were foster parents for many other children, too. Nana and Papa had more than enough love to go around. After graduating high school, Papa spent time in the National Guard, worked a short time at Potlach and then he moved to the Pepsi plant in Lewiston, where he retired after many years.
A family man at heart, Papa’s house was always filled with laughter, spaghetti feeds and pets of all kinds. Nana and Papa’s house was the home where the whole family gathered, oftentimes just because. Papa enjoyed camping in the Blue Mountains, hunting with his sons and friends, family reunions at Spalding Park and taking the grandkids on RV adventures with Nana. Papa was a kind man who always had a twinkle in his eye and a smile of gold for everyone he met. He always made everyone feel loved and welcomed. Papa always had a good joke, a lighthearted tease or did his signature dance moves to make you laugh. He frequently held whistle competitions between the kids and grandkids, where when you learned to whistle you got a dollar.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Edith; sisters Patsy and Polly; his soul mate Elaine; and their son, Donny. He is survived by his children Kenny, Van, Sean, Lisa, Mike and Kim; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many other family members and friends who knew and loved him dearly.
As per Papa’s request, there will be no funeral service.