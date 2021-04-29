Gary Whitney Shawver passed away peacefully in his sleep at 11 p.m. Tuesday night, April 20, 2021, in Post Falls, Idaho, following a long battle with cancer. He was 86 years old.
Gary was born July 30, 1934, in Oakland, Neb., to Harold C. and Ruth E. (Whitney) Shawver. They lived in Craig, Neb., as well as Billings and Hardin, Mont., until Gary was 10 years old, when they (along with his younger brothers) moved to the Princeton/Potlatch area.
They were a farming/logging family, and so Gary worked on the farm until he joined the U.S. Navy at age 17 in the early 1950s (“to get off the farm!” he later joked). He served on the USS Suisun Navy Ship in the South China Sea during the Korean conflict. He was a barber as well as a gunner aboard ship. While in the Navy, he met many interesting guys from all around the country and made many good friends with whom he would later keep in touch. In the Navy, he learned to play guitar from some of the southern guys aboard ship that could play the thumb-bumping Merle Travis finger-style. He also became an exceptionally good singer and yodeler and began writing poetry and songs. Music would remain a huge part of his life from then on.
Once he was out of the Navy in the mid-1950s, he settled back in Potlatch and took up logging as a timber faller, which would become his career until retiring at 75 years of age. His “saw for hire” skills took him to many places throughout his life, from the woods all over northern Idaho to Colorado, Washington, Montana, Utah and almost 20 years working in southeast Alaska from 1980-99.
He was a voracious reader of all types of literature and was very well read about world history. He was into physical fitness all his life, a motorcycle enthusiast in his earlier years, took judo lessons in his 70s and was an avid MMA fan.
Wherever Gary worked, his guitar was always with him, and he played weekend gigs in the local clubs. His musical abilities, combined with his insanely great sense of humor, made him quite popular wherever he went. He loved people. Some say he was much larger than life, and of course, there are always consequences to that, which he had to bear. He lived with a gusto many only dream about and crammed a lot of life into his 86 years. He recorded several albums of his music, some of which can be found on Amazon.com and iTunes. He recorded two logging-oriented albums with musician son Grady in the mid-1990s (“Old Loggers Never Die” and Big Wood Boogie”) which sold several thousand copies in Alaska and the Northwest.
Gary was married to Kay Lazelle from 1956-59. They had two children, Scott and Tracy. He was later married to Barbara Faubion from 1961-67. They had three boys, Grady, Berkley and Shawn. In 1968, Gary married Kathleen McManus.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth, and father, Harold, as well as two of his sons, Berkley Shawver, of Juliaetta, and Gary “Scott” Shawver, of Post Falls, Idaho, and a grandson, Zachary Persons, of Post Falls.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Shawver, of Myrtle, Idaho; daughter Tracy (Rob) Christopherson, of Post Falls; son Grady (Janet) Shawver, of Seattle; son Shawn Shawver, of Lithuania; and stepsons James McManus, of Lewiston, and Edward Anderson, of Yorba Linda, Calif. He leaves 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his younger brothers, Rod (Michele) Shawver, of Lewiston, Bob (Ronda) Shawver, of Colbert, Wash., and Craig Shawver (Lisa), of Oklahoma.
The family would like to especially thank Rob and Tracy for their excellent care of our father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. At Gary’s request, no service has been planned.
