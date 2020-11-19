Gary Scott Kilborn passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
Scott was born March 2, 1973, to Larry and Judy (Wagar) Kilborn. Scott lived most of his life in Potlatch and Onaway. Scott had a great love for music and art, and most of all for his dog, Spike.
Scott is survived by brothers Paul (Tammy) Kilborn and Bill Kilborn, both of Onaway; nieces Tara, Mallorie and Megan; nephews Josh, Michael and Nicholas; one great-nephew and two great-nieces; aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jeff and grandparents.
Donations in Scott’s name can be sent to the Potlatch Ambulance, P.O. Box 63, Potlatch, ID 83855, or Humane Society of the Palouse, 2019 E. White Ave., Moscow, ID 83843.
No service is planned at this time.