Gary Roger Floch passed away Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, from natural causes, at his home.
Gary was born April 4, 1937, in Lewiston and was the son of Forrest B. and Elmo Etta (Harryman) Floch.
Gary’s early years were spent living on the family ranch in Anatone in the summers and living in Lewiston during the winters, attending grade school in Lewiston until his parents moved to Asotin, where he graduated from high school in 1955. Upon graduation, Gary completed two years of college at WSU and then moved to Seattle, where he went to work for Boeing. After receiving a security clearance, he worked on the BOMARK (IM-99 Weapon System) Missile.
Gary married Susan Teague, formally of Asotin and Lewiston, while they both worked at Boeing on Dec. 13, 1958. They resided in Seattle and Lynnwood, until Gary was called home to Asotin to help with the ranch.
Gary was home a short time, when he got his draft notice and was inducted into the Army, training at Fort Ord, Calif., and Fort Leonard Wood. His first assignment was at Fort Deven, Mass., as a company clerk. After six months, he was re-assigned to Camp Drum in Carthage, N.Y., where he stayed, until leaving for the Berlin Crisis on Sept. 16, 1961.
At the end of his Army service, Gary returned to Asotin, where he went to work for the Lewiston Grain Growers, until he got a job with Potlach Corp. at CPD, as an accountant. He and Susan divorced, and he moved to Flagstaff, Ariz., where he worked for a paper mill there.
Upon moving back to Lewiston, he married Deanna Odman, in Las Vegas, Nev., on July 24, 1970. A son, Bryce Roger Floch, was born in 1973.
Gary worked for MSB (Regence) in Lewiston for many years as the vice president of claims. He joined F.M. Blake & Associates in 1991. He enjoyed representing Social Security disability cases, and he loved traveling all over the U.S. We knew where Bryce got his lawyer abilities. They both liked to present and argue a case and win.
A member of Nez Perce Lodge No. 10, Gary was raised a master mason in 1974 and served as its senior warden and secretary. The Scottish Rite of Freemasonry elected Gary, A Knight commander of the court of honor, and was appointed the valley of Lewiston’s almoner. As a noble of Calam Shrine, he served as potentate. Many great memories and friendships were made during his time with this organization. Gary’s other passion was music, as he played the clarinet in high school, at WSU and while in the Army, which led him to be part of the Shriner’s Oriental Band, playing the musette.
Gary and Deanna were members of the United Methodist Church in the Lewiston Orchards.
Gary is survived by his wife Deanna; daughter Lisa Byers (Kevin); grandchildren Devin Byers (Sara), Tara Messinger (Clay) and Samantha Andrews (Kyle), all of Lewiston, Dane, of Whitefish, Mont. and Ava, of Lakeside, Mont.; and eight great-grandchildren.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; Forrest and Elmo Floch, brother and sister-in-Law Vaden and Heather Floch; and son Bryce Floch.
A memorial and masonic service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, at Nez Perce Masonic Lodge No. 10 1122 18th Ave., Lewiston. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Calam Temple Hospital Transportation Fund 1122 18th Ave Lewiston, ID 83501.
