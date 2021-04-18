Gary Robert Sather passed away from complications following brain surgery Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Bend, Ore., at the age of 84.
He was born Dec. 27, 1936, in Moscow to parents Allen Bennett Sather and Laura “Alice” (Wegner) Sather. He was married to Jeannine Heimgartner for 65 loving years. Together they raised their children, John, Jean, Steve and Doug.
He was a strong, fit, athletic guy who loved sports. He believed that one must stay active and fit in order to be healthy and vibrant. He learned the game of basketball playing on a hoop hung on the side of the big red barn on his father’s farm. He played high school basketball for the Genesee Bulldogs and college ball for the University of Idaho Vandals.
He was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity during his college years at the University of Idaho, where he earned his Masters of Education degree. He was a teacher and a coach. Mr. Sather, as he was known by his students, taught high school science, biology, health, physical education, drivers education, wood shop, first aid, was a counselor and an assistant principal, and coached boys’ and girls’ basketball, volleyball, football and track for 33 years in the Idaho and Oregon public schools.
After retiring, he was an ever-present spectator in the bleachers in the gym named “Sather Court” that was dedicated in his honor for his achievements as an outstanding boys’ and girls’ basketball coach during his coaching career at Joseph High School. The girls were the Oregon state girls’ basketball champions for A Division for the years 1981-83, where they had a 77-0 record. They added two more wins to start the 1983-84 season, and the 79-game win streak is the most in Oregon history for boys’ or girls’ teams in any division.
He is survived by his wife, Jeannine; son John and Carole-Jean (Newberg) Sather; daughter Jean (Sather) Stephenson and Dan; brother Jim and Dianne (Druffel) Sather; sisters-in-law Donna (Heimgartner) Corkill and Shirley (Heimgartner) Lindstrom and Dean; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Alice Sather; sister Marilyn (Sather) Camp and Terry; brother-in-law Ed Corkill; sons Steve and Doug Sather; and grandson Aaron Sather Nelson.
Private family services will be held, with burial of the cremains in Fix Ridge Cemetery in Juliaetta.