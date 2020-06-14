At 4:20 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, because of complications of cancer and heart failure, Gary Robert Johnson crossed the bar for the last time and went home to be with his Lord and Savior during a brief stay at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston.
Gary leaves his wife, Lydia; sons Randy and Robby and their wives, Cindy and Niki; three grandchildren, Alex, Megan and Gus; and one great-grandchild, Blayklie.
Gary was born Oct. 17, 1943, in Yakima, to Robert Gordon Johnson and Reva “Sarge” Stanton-Johnson. Gary’s siblings including Robert Gene, Edward, Robert Gordon, Donald, Jayne and Linda. He married Lydia E. Tatro at age 19 in Lewiston after a four-plus-year dating relationship. The high school sweethearts were married 57-plus years and attribute the length of their relationship to the belief in Jesus and ability to grit their teeth continually. Gary often said that “Lydia is the love of my life; she is a top-notch, first-class lady all the way.”
Gary spent his life in the food industry beginning in the 1950s at his mother’s small family grocery store. Beginning at age 10, Gary worked four paper routes in Renton, Wash., to provide personal income until he was old enough to work in other grocery stores for income other than his room and board. He became a butcher at Yakima Meats before driving a grocery sales/delivery truck for PDQ Frozen Foods, both in Yakima.
Gary was the head cook while in the United States Coast Guard on the 82-foot cutter Point Bennett and lightship Umatilla. While stationed in Port Townsend, Wash., Gary ran most of his missions through the Strait of Juan de Fuca and earned the rank of E-5, petty officer second class, PO2, upon discharge. After his honorable discharge, Gary owned and operated the Frito Lay distributorship in Lewiston for seven years. Gary built and sold the Frito Lay business before going back into institutional food sales working for PDQ, Noel Foods and Food Services of America, where he spent more than 40 years of his working life, “selling everything from toilet paper to lobster tails.”
Gary participated in his home church, Valley Christian Center, First Assembly of God, as head usher for 40-plus years. He also served as meals coordinator, fundraiser, food bank manager, mischief raiser, pastoral confidant and food box deliverer at both Valley Christian and Blessed Hope Assembly. Gary enjoyed his work, including his relationships with business associates and valued food service customers, often finishing conversations with, “Keep your smiler smiling.”
A viewing will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., in Lewiston. Because of COVID-19, an outdoor service will be held in the parking lot at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Crosspoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Please bring lawn chairs and umbrellas accordingly. A graveside memorial will follow at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. People may donate to the Blessed Hope Food Pantry, which was one of Gary’s last ministries.