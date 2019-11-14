Gary Richard Pfaff, 77, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, from complications from myelodysplastic syndrome.
He was born Dec. 26, 1941, in Colfax, to Michael M. and Katherine (Ottmar) Pfaff. He graduated from Garfield High School in 1959 and with a degree in electrical engineering from Washington State University in 1963. Gary worked for a year in 1964 as an intern for Lockheed Martin in Mountain View, Calif., and then enlisted and served part time in the U.S. Air National Guard at Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane from 1964 to 1970.
In 1965, he started at Boeing, working on electrical systems for Boeing 737s, even taking test flights. While in Seattle, he met Carla Quistorff, and the two were married April 22, 1967, in Bainbridge Island, Wash.
He found a job much closer to the ground in 1968, working for Douglas County PUD in East Wenatchee. Gary joined Bonneville Power Administration in Wenatchee in 1969 and later transferred within the company to Lewiston in 1972, to work on the distribution systems for the three new dams. He retired in 1999.
Gary was a member of the Clarkston Golf and Country Club from 1974 to 2018. He was a board member and managed the club for five years through a difficult financial time. He was also active as a member of the Lewiston Elks Lodge and he was an avid WSU Cougar fan.
Gary was a farmer to the core. He came from a long line of German farmers who emigrated from Germany to Russia to Moses Lake to Garfield. His father and seven older brothers were farmers. His greatest joy after family was going back to his family farm to see the crops, talk wheat prices and politics.
He also enjoyed bird hunting with his vizsla dogs, golf, his garden of tomatoes and fruit trees, country music and an occasional bridge game.
Gary is survived by his wife, Carla; sons Steve (Diane) Pfaff and Doug (Deb) Pfaff; daughter Lara Morrison; grandchildren Cassie Morrison, Alex Pfaff, Emma Pfaff, Brooke Pfaff and Eliza Pfaff; his beloved dog, Katie; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Daniel, Elmer, Cleve, Stewart, Leroy, Harold and Stanley.
Thank you to Dr. Midence and the nurses and staff at the Cancer Center for their great care over the years. Thanks to Dr. Willis and staff, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center staff and the Lewiston Fire Department paramedics. We appreciate all the help you have given him.
A remembrance of life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home in Lewiston, with Pastor Brad Bramlet officiating. A private graveside service will take place at a later date at the Garfield Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society; or to a charity of your choice.
