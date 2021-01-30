Gary Ray Calkins passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease. He was 71 years old.
Gary was born to Donald and Donna Calkins on Nov. 12, 1949, the youngest of three boys. He grew up in Lapwai, where he attended school and graduated in 1968.
Whether you met Gary in the U.S. Army, National Guard, driving truck, throwing darts or bowling, you had made a friend for life. It wouldn’t matter where he went, Gary would always run into an old friend and talk with them for hours.
There’s no doubt Gary was a great friend, but he was an even better dad. He only wanted the best for his kids and did all that he could to provide that.
Gary is survived by his children, David Taylor (Heather Taylor), Tabetha Calkins (Winn Cordell) and Amanda Calkins (Cylen Moses); grandchildren Sydney Taylor, Aaralen Moses and Cylen Moses; and brothers Donald Calkins and Monte Calkins. He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter Lola Calkins.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial will be held at a later date.