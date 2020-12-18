Gary Paul Nissen passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.
Gary was born to Dick and Shirley Nissen on April 1, 1967, in Spokane and was the youngest of three siblings. He graduated from Clarkston High School in 1985 and furthered his education at the University of Idaho, where he studied civil engineering. He went on to become a land surveyor and loved his time working for Surveyors West before joining his team at Clearwater Paper, where he worked his way up to shipping lead. He served as the financial secretary/standing committee for the United Steelworkers Local No. 608 with his union brothers and sisters, who were like family.
Gary met and then married his soul mate, Candi Tetwiler, in 1994. They had twin daughters, Angela and Madison, followed by daughter Brooklyn and son Jacob. Gary loved spending time with his family and participating in his children’s activities. To most who met Gary, he came off as stoic and gruff, but to those who knew him well, he had a dry wit and unique sense of humor. He was known lovingly by those closest to him as Gar-Bear, but to his siblings he was Tater. Gary served at the superintendent of the Asotin County Fair 4-H sheep barn for 11 years.
Though Gary chose to end his earthly journey early, his spirit will endure with those who passed before him. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Shirley Nissen, and his daughters, Angela and Madison.
Gary is survived by his loving wife, Candi; his children, Brooklyn and Jacob; sister Julie and family; brother Dick and family; in-laws Jerry and Elizabeth Tetwiler, Codi (Elton) Jones, Robbie (Shannon) Tetwiler; and many nieces and nephews.
To those who are suffering in silence, Gary’s family and friends urge you to seek professional guidance.
“It’s always the last person you suspect.”
Services will be performed by the Rev. Brad Neely at 11 a.m. Saturday at All Saints Catholic Church. Donations can be made to the family at the Nissen family GoFundMe account or at Umpqua Bank.