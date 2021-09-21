Gary Moore passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, from a five-year battle with cancer. He was 78 years old.
Gary, the son of the Bud and June Moore, was born in Lewiston and raised in Colfax. After graduating from Colfax High School, Gary studied at Washington State University, completing his Bachelors of Science degree. Following graduation from WSU, Gary worked at Old National Bank and Cominco American before returning to the farm to work with his father. Gary met Judy Johnson in first grade, but it was not until their junior year at Colfax High School that they knew they were more than friends. Gary loved raising and showing quarter horses as well as cattle. He enjoyed fishing with good friends, time in Hawaii, and he and Judy especially loved weeks on the Oregon Coast.
Gary and Judy raised their three children, Tricia, Nathan and Melissa, on the family farm between Colfax and Pullman. During those years, Gary and Judy enjoyed sharing time with the kids as they raised and showed animals for 4-H and FFA projects. Gary was an avid supporter of FFA with three Washington State FFA officers in the family as well as a National FFA officer candidate. As an avid FFA supporter, Gary volunteered often as a judge for local FFA competitions. For the past 25 years, Gary and Judy spent countless hours enjoying time with their eight grandchildren. They made it a priority to watch sports, showing and anything else in which the grandchildren participated. It was with great pride they would share with everyone the latest accomplishments of the grandkids.
Gary was preceded in death by their twin infant sons, Chad William and Scott Michael, and his parents. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Judy Johnson Moore; children and their spouses Tim and Tricia Peterson (Salem, Ore.), Nathan and Jessica Moore (Garfield), Corey and Melissa Baerlocher (Colfax); and grandchildren Trevor Peterson (Harper), Lane Moore, Luke Moore, Taylor Peterson, Chase Baerlocher, Tanner Peterson, Cole Baerlocher and Hannah Baerlocher.
The family would like to thank Whitman Medical Group and Hospital, Hospice, and especially Dr. Singh for outstanding care for Gary and family. Bruning Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences may be made at bruningfuneralhome.com.