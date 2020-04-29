Gary Moore, 74, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, after a short and courageous battle with cancer, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston.
He was born in Chester, Pa., to Raymond and Alice (Heald) Moore. He grew up in Chester and graduated from Chester High School in 1964. Gary served his country in the U.S. Navy aboard the aircraft carrier USS Oriskany during the Vietnam War.
He retired from General Dynamics, Electric Boat Division, Groton, Conn., in 2008, having worked on submarine construction for 28 years.
On Aug. 2, 2002, he married the love of his life, Jean Curry, in Lewiston. They enjoyed traveling, hiking and spending time together. Gary loved sharing his corny jokes, singing, military history, attending bluegrass festivals, his cats and visiting friends and family, as well as volunteering at the Lewiston Veterans Home.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Linda May, Alice McClellan and June Greenman.
Survivors include his wife; his brother, Raymond Moore, of Reading, Pa.; his son, David Moore, of Groton, Conn.; and daughters Victoria Blueford, of Chesapeake, Va., and Anne Meyer, of Portland, Ore.; four grandchildren, Quinson Blueford Jr. and Jordan Blueford, of Virginia, and Jesse Meyer-Gray and Elisabeth Frank, of Portland, Ore.; and four great-grandchildren, Jayden, Savannah and Samara Blueford, and Londyn Baughan, all of Virginia; and by several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to give a special thanks to the staff at the Lewiston Veterans Home for their concerned care. Donations may be made in his name to Helping Hands.