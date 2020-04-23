Gary LeRoy Henderson, 83, of Pinehurst, Idaho, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born Aug. 10, 1936, in Sebastopol, Calif. Gary was the son of Wade and Viola (Harvey) Henderson.
Gary grew up in California. He attended and graduated from Santa Cruz High School. He then went on to join and serve in the U.S. Navy. After being honorably discharged, Gary married the love of his life, Polly Winters, on May 25, 1957, in Reno, Nev.
Gary worked as a heavy equipment operator for a construction company until 1971. He then went to work for the city of Sparks, Nev., and then for the city of Lewiston until his retirement. Gary loved running heavy machinery. It was one of his biggest passions. He also loved taking his grandchildren for rides on the equipment.
Gary was a proud member of the Free Masons Washoe Lodge No. 35 of Reno, Nev.
Gary is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Polly Henderson; two children, Wade Henderson and Polly Funk; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara Bonham, and several nieces and nephews. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Walter Henderson, and his son, Gary Henderson.
Cremation will take place, and a celebration of Gary’s life will be held this coming August. Details will be announced at a later date.
