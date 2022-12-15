Gary Leroy Florence left us Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at the age of 87.
He came into this world May 19, 1935, born to Louis V. Florence and Rose McKinny, joining his brother, Jack.
Gary was a lifelong resident of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. He graduated from Clarkston High School in 1954 and married his high school sweetheart, Donna Marie Wilkins, shortly thereafter. He worked at Holsum Bakery in his younger years until he decided to be his own boss. He managed One Hour Martinizing and was later the owner-operator of Valley Sweeping Service. Finally, Gary was the operations manager of the Lewiston Shopping Center until his retirement.
Gary was a member of the Twin City Twirlers Square Dance Club, Moose Lodge, Lewiston Elks Lodge and the Good Sam’s RV Club. He loved traveling in his RV and cherished his time with his friends old and new. Gary expanded his friendships further on cruises from Hawaii to Europe. He enjoyed his trips south in the winter, playing cards in the desert and visiting with friends from all over the country.
Gary leaves behind his wife of 69 years, Donna; daughters, Debby Meek and Teresa (Royce) Wolf; son, Robert (Lissa) Florence; grandchildren, Shaun Meek, Seth (Kim) Meek, Kristen (Dane) Reeves, Kimberly Wolf, Nicholas Florence and Alex Florence; four great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Rose; brother, Jack Florence; and son-in-law, Kenneth Meek.
Gary will be greatly missed.
A service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Merchant’s Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.
