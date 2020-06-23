Gary Lee Morris

Gary L. Morris, 91, passed away peacefully Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow.
Gary was born Aug. 10, 1928, in Potlatch to Victor and Jennie (Robinson) Morris. He attended the Freeze County School for three years and the Potlatch Schools, graduating from Potlatch High School in 1946. Gary attended the University of Idaho for one year.
On Nov. 19, 1949, Gary married Ginger Holcomb in Plummer, Idaho, and the couple made their home at the Gold Creek Ranch at Potlatch, where they farmed. The couple raised swine and dairy cows, selling milk to the Carnation Co. as well as more than 100 customers in the area. Later they raised grains and grasses until their retirement in 2005. After moving to Princeton, Gary enjoyed developing a large fruit orchard, making apple cider and raising a large garden, which he shared with friends, family members, Backyard Harvest and the Potlatch Food Bank. In 2019, the couple moved to Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow.
Gary was a member of the Latah County Grain Growers, Idaho Grain Producers Association, the Latah County Soil Conservation District, the Inland Empire Dairy Association and served for five years on the Steiger Tractor consumer advisory council. In 1959, Gary received the Outstanding Young Farmer of the Year award. Throughout his lifetime, Gary served on various governmental and civic affairs committees. He was on the Potlatch School Board for 20 years, serving one year as president of the Idaho School Board Association. He served as Latah County Commissioner from 1975-80, and was elected president of the Idaho Association of Counties in 1977. Gary was dedicated to improving public health and served as president of the Idaho North Central District three separate times for more than 36 years.
Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, bowling and talking to people. Over the years, he and Ginger opened their home to exchange students and were generous and helpful to all in need. Gary was a visionary, building one of the first air seeders, and was the first to raise and promote timothy hay in our region for export to Japan.
Gary leaves behind his devoted wife, Ginger, of Moscow; a son, Carey R. Morris, of Colville, Wash.; a daughter, Gina L. Morris, of Post Falls, Idaho; one brother, Tom Morris, of Louisville, Ky.; a grandson, Sean Burnet (Annjie), of Pullman; two great-grandchildren, Samantha and Joey; one great-great-grandchild; and a nephew, Mike (Barb) West, of Princeton. Patrick McAleney, of Florence, Ore., and Henrianne King Westberg, of Moscow, join the family in mourning his loss. He was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Morris, who lived in Lewiston.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Memorials may be given to the Potlatch Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 63, Potlatch, ID 83855.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kramercares.com.