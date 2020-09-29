Gary Lee Morris

Gary L. Morris, 91, passed away peacefully Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow.
Gary was born Aug. 10, 1928, in Potlatch, to Victor and Jennie (Robinson) Morris. He attended the Freeze County School for three years, and the Potlatch schools, graduating from Potlatch High School in 1946. Gary attended the University of Idaho for one year.
Gary leaves behind his devoted wife, Ginger, of Moscow; a son, Carey R. Morris, of Colville, Wash.; a daughter, Gina L. Morris, of Post Falls, Idaho; one brother, Tom Morris, of Louisville, Ky.; a grandson, Sean Burnet (Annjie), of Pullman; two grandchildren, Samantha and Joey; one great-great grandchild; and a nephew, Mike (Barb) West, of Princeton. Patrick McAleney, of Florence, Ore., and Henrianne King Westberg, of Moscow, join the family in mourning his loss. He was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Morris, of Lewiston.
A memorial graveside service for Gary Morris will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Potlatch Cemetery, Potlatch, with Pastor Kathy Kramer officiating.
Memorials may be given to the Potlatch Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 63, Potlatch, ID 83855.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kramercares.com.